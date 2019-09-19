Steven Dallas Lambert, 61, Mansura

Funeral Mass for Steven Dallas Lambert of Mansura will begin 11am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery.

Steven D. Lambert, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Steven started out as a welder and then he became a farmer. He was a truck driver for three companies for over 25 years. . Being a farmer, Steven loved restoring and putting his seven tractors to use and was always looking to buy another one. He enjoyed cutting his grass and just being outside tending to things here and there. Steven served as a Mansura Volunteer Fire Fighter. His true love was his grandchildren; he could often be found playing and acting as a big kid when he was with them. He is loved and will be missed dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Maxine Guillot Lambert of Mansura; children: Derek (Crystal) Lambert, Cheryl (Joshua) Voinche, & Errol (Christy) Lambert all of Mansura; sister, Darla (Johnny) L. Borden of Mansura; brother, Don (Bridgette) Lambert of Luling; special brother, Glen Mayeaux of Nebraska. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Hayleigh Lachney & Jacob Voinche; four step-grandchildren: Kaylie Bernard, Brady Gauthier, Matthew Prejean, & Aden; and two step-great-grandchildren, Colby & Ben.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Joseph Lambert & June Ann Mayeux Lambert.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Visitation will resume at 8am until 11am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.