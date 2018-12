Sue Burke, 56 Hessmer

Visitation for Sue Neucere Burke of Hessmer will begin on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 4pm until the time of service Tuesday at 10:30am at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 beginning at 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau. Burial will be in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Sue Burke, age 56, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 9, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Burke; father, Roy Neucere.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda Burke Brulte (Dustin) of Hessmer; son, Matthew “Matt” Burke (Kaitlynn) of Hessmer; mother, Gloria J. Neucere of Hessmer; sisters, Rocky Moreau (Craig) of Hessmer & Tina Lachney (Danny) of Hessmer; four grandchildren: Austin, Ashton, Audree, & Gregory; numerous nieces, nephews, other family, & friends.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Matthew Burke, Dustin Brutle, Billy Moreau, Chris Moreau, Allen Moreau, & Austin Brulte.