A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Susan Ducote Michot on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and resume on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 8 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Michot, age 70, of Hessmer, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at her residence. She was the retired owner of Speedy Pak in Simmesport and held gaming, insurance and cosmetology licences in Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Gilmore Joseph Michot, Jr; her parents, Florien John and Lola Ducote; her brother, Jimmy Ducote and her sister-in-law, Connie Ducote.

She is survived by her husband, Burton Michot of Hessmer; her daughter, Shanna-Lynn Michot Pelt of Hessmer; two sons, Shannon Lane Michot of Hessmer and Gilmore "Joey" Joseph Michot,