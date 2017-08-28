Susie Lee Basco Barlow, age 84, of Pineville

Susie Lee Basco Barlow

KOLIN - A mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Susie Barlow will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Sts. Francis and Anne Catholic Church in Kolin with Fr. Joy Retnazihamoni officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Alexandria, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be at Sts. Francis & Anne Catholic Church, Kolin, Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 11 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Barlow, age 84, of Pineville entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 27, 2017 in Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on October 13, 1932, Susie was a native of Gorum. She was a parishioner of Sts. Francis & Anne Catholic Church, Kolin where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Susie was very involved in her church.

Mrs. Barlow is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mary Basco; her husband, Richard Barlow, Sr.; and her son, Mark A. Mize.

Those left to cherish her memory include her her daughters, Debra Mize (Donn) Pelegrin of Wrightstown, Wisconsin, and Lynn Glaze of New Orleans; her sons, Richard Barlow, Jr. of Pineville, Robert (Cheryl) Barlow of Pineville; her sister, Annette Verdino of Opelousas; her brother, Alton (Mary) Basco of Bunkie; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Barlow family by visiting www.rushfh.com.