Susie Marie Smith Dauzat, age 97, of Fifth Ward

Susie Marie Smith Dauzat

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Mrs. Susie Marie Smith Dauzat will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Fr. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #1 in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 5 p.m. until shortly before funeral service time on Thursday. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 97, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. She was born on October 1, 1920.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sydney Joseph Dauzat; one brother, Henry Smith; and three sisters, Lorene Lacombe, Marjorie Dupuy, and Domalise Dauzat.

Survivors include her son, Rueben (Linda G.) Dauzat of Fifth Ward; one daughter, Rella Holmes of Moreauville; one sister, Verlie Dauzat of Ball; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren.