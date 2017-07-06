Sybil G. Johns age 90 of Simmesport

Funeral mass for Sybil G. Johns of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 1pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 8am until 1pm at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Rosary prayer service will begin at 10am at Escude Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at Christ the King Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Sybil G. Johns, age 90, passed away on July 4, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Adelle Gauthier; husband, George Johns, Sr.; daughter, Sheila McLaughlin; brothers, Eddie Gauthier, Preston Gauthier, Fulton “Sam” Gauthier, & Ira Gauthier; sister, Virgie Navo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, George (Maureen) Johns, Jr. of Plaucheville, Eric P. Johns of Lafayette, Albert I. (Melissa) Johns of Slidell, W. Archie (Julie) Johns of Slidell, Nancy (Ken) Anderson of Slidell, and Melanie (Robert) Roy of Mansura; brother, Earnest Gauthier of Alexandria; sister, Emily “Pete” Keifer of Folsom. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Joshua, Elizabeth, William “Billy”, Angel, Sybil, Eric II, Alan, Jennifer, Kenneth “Kenny”, Jeremy, Bailey, Jade, & Nicholas and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Sybil was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, mother-in-law & beloved friend. Sybil was born on April 3, 1927 as the fifth child of eight children in Red Fish to a farm raised, hardworking family. She was a devout Catholic and was always lending a helping hand. Her country family & friends knew her as “Sable” and her city family & friends knew her as “Bonnie”. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, playing card games with her friends at the Simmesport Senior Center, and visiting friends & others at the nursing home. She was a compassionate person to God, family, & friends. There was a special angel in her life, Melanie Mitchell Roy. Thank you Melanie for being a big part of her life, you have earned your wings.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Mrs. Sybil’s name to Christ the King Catholic Church for Masses or to the Simmesport Senior Center.