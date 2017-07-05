Sybil Gauthier Johns, age 90, of Simmesport

Sybil Gauthier Johns

SIMMESPORT - Funeral mass for Sybil Gauthier Johns of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Entombment will be held at Christ the King Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Rosary prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home.

Sybil G. Johns, age 90, passed away on July 4, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Sybil was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, mother-in-law and beloved friend. Sybil was born on April 3, 1927 as the fifth child of eight children in Red Fish to a farm raised, hardworking family. She was a devout Catholic and was always lending a helping hand. Her country family and friends knew her as “Sable'” and her city family and friends knew her as “Bonnie.” In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, playing card games with her friends at the Simmesport Senior Center, and visiting friends and others at the nursing home. She was a compassionate person to God, family, and friends. There was a special angel in her life, Melanie Mitchell Roy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Adelle Gauthier; husband, George Johns, Sr.; daughter, Sheila McLaughin; brothers, Eddie Gauthier, Preston Gauthier, Fulton “Sam” Gauthier, and Ira Gauthier; and sister, Virgie Navo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, George (Maureen) Johns, Jr. of Plaucheville, Eric P. Johns of Lafayette, Albert I. (Melissa) Johns of Slidell, W. Archie (Julie) Johns of Slidell, Nancy (Ken) Anderson of Slidell, and Melanie (Robert) Roy of Mansura; brother, Earnest Gauthier of Alexandria; sister, Emily''Pete'' Keifer of Folsom; 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Elizabeth, William ''Billy'', Angel, Sybil, Eric II, Alan, Jennifer, Kenneth “Kenny,” Jeremy, Bailey, Jade, and Nicholas; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Mrs. Sybil’s name to Christ the King Catholic Church for Masses or to the Simmesport Senior Center.