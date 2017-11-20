Sylvia Mae Tompkins, age 78, of Simmesport

Sylvia Mae Tompkins

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Sylvia Mae (Parker) Tompkins will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport. Burial will follow in the Mt. Salem Cemetery in Lettsworth. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Ms. Tompkins, 78, resident of Simmesport passed away at her residence in Simmesport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Laura (Armstrong) Parker; daughter, Linda Fae Parker; and brother, Joseph Silas.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her children, James Parker of Los Angeles, California, Jo-el Tompkins of Lancaster, Texas, Betty T. Rose of Clinton, Mississippi, Mary Ann Spinks of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Sylvia Ann Tompkins Parker of Cibolo, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.