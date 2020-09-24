Sylvia Seymour, 68, Bunkie

Services of the Word for Sylvia Seymour will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Seymour, age 68 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.

She is preceded in death by a son, Jamie Scallan; her parents, O’Brien and Thelma Lemoine Chatelain; brothers, Donald Chatelain and Kellen Chatelain; and a sister, Dorothy Tassin.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Thomas Seymour of Bunkie; her son, Farel Scallan and wife Jaime of Moreauville; two brothers, Raymond Chatelain of Picayune, MS and O’Brien Chatelain, Jr. of Tennessee; two sisters, Janis C. King and husband Rodell Cooper of Covington and Juanita Chatelain of Covington; three grandchildren, Luke Scallan, Gabriel Scallan and Lydia Scallan; and her extended family, Olivia Descant, Matthew Payne, Tammy Payne and Zachary Payne.

Friends may visit on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.