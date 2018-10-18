Funeral services for Taji “Marley Garcia” Simon, Jr. of Houston will be held on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 beginning at 11:00 p.m. at the Starlight Baptist Church of Marksville with Rev. Van Keith Jones officiating. Visitation will take place at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Friday, October 19th, 2018 from 6:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will reopen Saturday morning at the church in Marksville at 9:00am. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home. Taji Rashad Simon, Jr. was born on July 31st, 1998 in Alexandria, LA to Wakena Williams and Taji Simon, Sr. He was baptized at a very young age and was a member of Starlight Baptist Church. Taji was a 2016 graduate of Marksville High School. He was also active in football and basketball, but his true passion was for music. After he completed high school he followed his dream. His days were spent in his new hometown of Houston where he became signed to a record label, Rap-A-Lot. His music was loved by young and old. Taji departed this life on Sunday, October 14th, 2018. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Wakena Williams; father, Taji Simon, Sr.; three sisters, Taje Simon, Kaelyn Simon, and Kierra Simon all of Marksville; three brothers, Trae Williams, Rashad Simon, both of Marksville, and Terrence Williams of Alexandria; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Williams & Roy McGlory; paternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Simon. He is also survived a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a nephew, Tayden Williams, his god-parents, Rose Laurent and Kirk Carmouche, Sr.; and a very special friend Robriauna Bergeron of Marksville. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lionel Simon; uncle, Lionel Kelly “Poochie”.