Tammy Ducote, 60, Mansura

Due to Covid Mandates, the visitation will be limited to 50 visitors at a time and the funeral at church will be limited to 80 people capacity. Face mask are to be worn as mandated.

Funeral Mass for Tammy Marie Ducote of Mansura will begin at 12:00pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be held at a future date.

Tammy Ducote, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Lafayette. Tammy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. She was a fiercely loving grandmother, always attending events and being available to show her love. She dedicated over 20 years of hard work as an insurance adjuster. Tammy’s presence will be missed tremendously.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda (Mitchell) Ewing of Lafayette; son, Bryce (Christina) Ducote of Lafayette; mother, Leona Deshotel of Mansura; grandchildren: Baylee Ducote, Brylee Ducote, Kai Mouton, Kohen Guillory; step-grandchildren, Cameron Ewing, Mitchell Ewing, & Macie Ewing; sisters, Victoria Laborde of Gonzales & Kelly Ducote of Mansura; brother, Jody (Dawn) Deshotel of San Antonio.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Brandy Marie Ducote; her father, Belton Deshotel; sister, Velvet Moreau; brothers-in-law, Mike Laborde, Larry Ducote, and Brian Moreau.

Visitation will begin at 4:00pm until 10:00pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 11:45am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.