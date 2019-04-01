Tammy Lynn Ducote age 48 of Simmesport

Funeral services for Tammy Lynn Ducote of Simmesport will begin on Friday, March 29th, 2019 beginning at 3:00pm at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will commence at the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Tammy Ducote, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Ochsner Medical Center of Kenner.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Billy Ducote of Simmesport; daughter, Amber Ducote (Dustin); step-daughters, Melissa Terrell (Anthony) and Michelle Ducote; father, Wilson Lemoine, Sr; sister, Sandi Bordelon (Bruce Coco); brother, Wilson Lemoine Jr. (Julie); six step grand-children; nieces, Keri Lemoine, McKenna Chenevert (Justin), Breanna Bordelon (Gage Lemoine) and Laken Desselle; nephew, Ethen Coco.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Lemoine; and her nephew, Hunter Bordelon.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 3:00pm on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.