Funeral services for Tanzy "Johnny" Lachney, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 beginning at 10:00am in the Chapel of Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura.

Tanzy Lachney, Jr., 68, of Hessmer, passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lorraine Smith Lachney of Hessmer; his children, Sherrlyn Lachney Hessmer, Jimmy Lachney of Hessmer and Johnny Lachney of Marksville; five grandchildren, Josh, Kayla, Mallory, Ryan and Amber and two great grandchildren, Hannah and Addison.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lachney; parents, John and Joyce (Mouras) Lachney; sister, Mary Ann Galliber and a brother, Mark Lachney.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm all night until time of service on Wednesday.