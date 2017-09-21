Tawaski Damian Hall, age 32, of Cottonport

Tawaski Hall

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Tawaski Damian Hall of Cottonport are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home.

Tawaski D. Hall, age 32, passed away in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. He was born on November 23, 1984.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiance, Dannette L. “Sha” Prater; children, Natyshama Hall, Ivory Hall, and Lebron Deshautelle; parents, Johnny Young and Jannifer Hall; sisters, Dedria Hall, Hazel Young, and Andrianna Young; and brothers, Jonathan Hall and Johnny Young, Jr.