Terence “Terry” Alfred Dupuy, 50

Terence “Terry” Alfred Dupuy, age 50 of Marksville, departed this life on April 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Margaret Mayeux Dupuy.

Terry was the proud father of four children: Sarah, Eden, and Bennett Dupuy of Lafayette and New Orleans and Adele Dupuy of Prairieville.

He is also survived by his siblings: Lisa Couvillion (Scott) of Marksville, Marcia Melvin (Mel) of Baton Rouge, Richard Dupuy, Jr. (Cheryl) of Marksville, Carla Mauberret (Claude) of New Orleans, three special uncles: Carlos, Richard and Steve Mayeux of Hamburg, and two special aunts: George Alice Dupuy and Vicky Dupuy of Marksville, a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, and his two dogs Bentley and Charlie.

Terry attended the Louisiana School of Math, Science and the Arts in 1987 and was recognized as one of the top 3% of graduates of the State of Louisiana. He attended ULL and received a BA in Broadcast Journalism. He later obtained a Master of Science degree from ULL in Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations. Later in 2010 he obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching from Louisiana College with certifications to teach journalism, math, and physics at the high school level.

A Grammy-nominated audio engineer and producer, Terry’s talents influenced the musical landscape of Acadiana and beyond. It did not matter if he was mixing sound for performances at Paragon Casino, at one of Louisiana’s many festivals, or for bands just starting out in his studio, Terry would make the music sound great because that was his passion and gift. Most recently he produced Marksville’s video application for the HGTV “Hometown Takeover” program. His pride in his birthplace is evident not only through the works he produced but the generous acts of service he shared with his community.

Terry Dupuy was one of a kind. His absolute brilliance shone through every interaction, no matter how small, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. He had a heart of gold, with love and passion for a multitude of subjects, but his proudest accomplishment and greatest love was for his family.

A private graveside service for Terrence “Terry” Dupuy will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of Hixson Brothers of Marksville, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible contribution to Community Foundation of Acadiana (Memo: Terry Dupuy Fund), 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508, or at www.cfacadiana.org/donate, or call 337.769.4844.