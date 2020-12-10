Terrel Dubea, Jr., Marksville

Memorial services for Mr. Terrel “Wrenchman” Paul Dubea, Jr. will be held at a later date in Wrenchman Garage at the family home. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Terrel passed away with his wife, Nancy, and his son, Thomas by his side at LSU Health in Shreveport from Leukemia.

Terrel was the General Manager at Jiffy Lube in Marksville. He loved his job and his teammates and was very devoted and proud to be a part of it all.

He was preceded in death by his father, Terrel “Ted” Paul Dubea, Sr.; his paternal grandparents Von and Margie Dubea and his maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Nell Rose Franks.

Those left behind are his wife of 30 years, Nancy, sons, Thomas, Jed and Jason; daughter, Nikki; mother, Irma; brother, Michael; sister, Denise, 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 8 grandchildren, as well as many cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed.