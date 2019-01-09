Services for Terrell Bernard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Deacon Ted Moulard officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019 with Deacon Darrell Dubroc.

Terrell Bernard, 62, of Cottonport, passed away on January 6, 2019, at Avolleyes Hospital.

Terrell was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. Everything about his family was important to him. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Terrell is preceded in death by the love of his life and the mother of his child, Sherry Manuel; his mother, Eldie Desoto Bernard; and his father, Kirby Bernard.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Monica Dauzat (Bryan); three grandchildren, Christopher McClelland, Ethan Bernard and Michael Dauzat; two sisters, Mary Weatherford (Johnny) and Christine Scallan (Steve); and one brother, Donald Bernard (Patricia); along with numerous nieces and nephews and two granddogs, Jack and Baby Girl.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Christopher McClelland, Ethan Bernard, Christopher Scallan, Randy Weatherford, Steve Scallan, Timmy Guidry, Joe Paul DeSelle, and David Courville.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Dauzat and Donald Bernard, Jr.