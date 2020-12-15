Terrell Lemoine, 67, Plaucheville

A private funeral mass for Terrell Lemoine of Plaucheville will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville. Burial will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery.

Terrell Lemoine, age 67, passed away at the Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria on Monday, December 14th, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Andrew Lemoine (Tiffany) of Plaucheville; granddaughter, Lydia Lemoine; sister, Eva Reason, Henrietta Rabalais, and Maureen Johns; brothers, Nathan Lemoine, Sr. and John Eric Lemoine.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Scallan Lemoine; son, Noland Lemoine; parents, James Elliot & Margaret Gremillion Lemoine, Sr.; sister, Ella Simon; brother, James Lemoine, Jr.