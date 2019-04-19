Funeral Mass for Terrell Lemoine, Sr. of Moreauville will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Terrell Lemoine, Sr., age 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Patricia Lemoine of Moreauville; his daughters, Crystal Marsh (Paul) of Simmesport and Jessica Lemoine of Mansura; his son, Terrell Lemoine, Jr. (Sandra) of Moreauville; his mother, Lena Lemoine of Moreauville; and his sister, Darlene Bonnette of Marksville; brother, Nelson Lemoine of Moreauville. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Brooke Carlini, Bethany Carlini, Katelyn Lemoine, Brandon Carlini, Bailie Marsh, Gavin Marsh, Jade Marsh, Tylee Primes, Mattix Primes, & London Primes; and four great-grandchildren: Maddi Dixon, Layla Lemoine, Blaklie Chelette, & Stella Carlini.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Lemoine and brother, Merlin Lemoine.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home