Terrell Paul Ducote, Sr., age 59, of Moreauville

Terrell Paul Ducote, Sr.

MOREAUVILLE - Memorial services for Terrell Paul Ducote, Sr. of Moreauville will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shane Deaville officiating. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home that morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Terrell Ducote, Sr., age 59, passed away on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017. He was born on September 21, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Dorothy Bordelon Ducote; sisters, Evelyn Shaw and Jennylee Mayeaux; and brother, Ray Ducote.

He is survived by his children, Katrina Ducote of Marksville, Stacey Arnaud of Moreauville, Ilean Ducote of Deville, Terrell Ducote, Jr. of Marksville, and Edd Ducote of Moreauville; fiancé, Carolyn Kidder and her children; brother, Carlton Ducote; sisters, Judy Ducote of Lecompte and Brenda Ducote; 16 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.