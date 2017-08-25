Terri Lynn Coke, 35, Centerpoint native

Terri Lynn Coke

September 26, 1981 - August 24, 2017

Funeral services for Ms. Terri Coke will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Louisiana with the Revs. Wayne Romig & David Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Esler Field, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Ms. Coke, age 35, of Centerpoint, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 24, 2017 in Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Terri was a member of Brouillette Faith Tabernacle of Brouillette, LA.

Ms. Coke is preceded in death by her grandparents and her father, Jimmie David Coke.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Bonnie Coke of Centerpoint; her sister, Elizabeth Kaye Coke Reid (John) of Centerpoint; her brother, David Braxton Coke (Kristin) of Baton Rouge and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a loving Nannie to her nephews, Jeffery Spurgeon, Brian Coke, Jacob Coke, Byron Reid & Ayden Mayeau and her nieces, Britney Reid & Jennifer Reid.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be David Coke, Jeffery Spurgeon, Douglas Cloud, J. J. McCann, Clay McCann, Jonathon Deville, P. J. St Romain & David Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Coke & Jacob Coke.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and will resume Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 12:00 noon until time of service.

