Terry Joseph Deshautelle, age 48, of Marksville

Terry Joseph Deshautelle

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Terry Joseph Deshautelle will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Dutch Voltz officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brother Funeral Home.

Mr. Deshautelle, age 48, of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on January 13, 1969.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Lettie Deshautelle; brothers, Bruce Deshautelle and Andy Deshautelle; and nephew, Bruce “B. J.” Deshautelle, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include three brothers, Roland Deshautelle of Marksville, Ronald Deshautelle of Marksville and Steve Deshautelle of Cottonport; four sisters, Elizabeth Deshautelle of Moreauville, Connie Ducote of Hessmer, Tamila Deshautelle of Kolin, and Rebecca Augustine of Marksville; and numerous nieces and nephews.