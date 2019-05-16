Funeral Services for Terry Mayberry will begin at 1:00pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport. Burial will be held at Heart of Worship Cemetery in Lettsworth.

Terry Mayberry, age 60, of Lettsworth , passed away Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children; sons, Deon Mayberry (Courtney) of Marksville and Darren Mayberry of Marksville; mother, Sylvia Mayberry of Simmesport; sister, Cathy Bonnette of Simmesport; brothers, Blume Anthony Mayberry (Glenda) of Simmesport, Brian Mayberry of Simmesport and Kevin Mayberry of Simmesport. He is also survived by two grandchildren Aubree Mayberry & Kasen Mayberry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Mayberry.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am to time of services Friday, May 17, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.