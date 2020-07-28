Thelma Dupar Williams, Moreauville

Thelma L. Dupar Williams departed from this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center. She was born to the union of the late Hamilton Dupar and Rebecca Williams Dupar on March 20, 1929 in Bordelonville. She lived in Moreauville the majority of her life.

She was baptized at an early age. Later she became a member of St. James Baptist Church where she served her whole adult life. She taught Sunday school for several years then soon became a deaconess. After serving and giving praise to her almighty God at St. James Baptist Church for many years she became the Mother of the Church, leaving a huge impact on her beloved church and church family.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Hamilton and Rebecca Williams Dupar; her husband, Robert Williams, Sr.; six children; three daughters-in-law; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister; two brothers and two sons-in-law.

She leaves to mourn five children: Ida Pierite and Charles Williams (Curletha Dixon, both of Moreauville; Alice Augustine (Clarence), Shirley Edwards (Wade), Robert Williams, Jr. and one daughter-in-law, Sylvia Williams, all of New Orleans; one godchild, Keisha Mayeaux of Simmesport. Other survivors include a host of neices, nephews, cousins, 25 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.