Thelma Hukins, 94, Bunkie

Funeral services for Thelma Middlebrooks Hukins will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with her nephew, Bro. Michael Hukins officiating. Entombment will follow in the Gates of Heaven Mausoleum in the Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Thelma Middlebrooks Hukins, age 94, of Bunkie passed away peacefully December 16, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Hukins was a long time member and past Worthy Matron of her local Order of the Eastern Star and was also a long time faithful servant of First Baptist Church of Bunkie. Before going home to be with her Lord and Savior, she enjoyed both domestic and international travel and particularly enjoyed her trips to California to share time with her three sons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hukins; her son, Selwyn Hukins; her parents, Cannon and Lillian Middlebrooks; her brother, J.D. Middlebrooks and her sister, Etta Mae Martin.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her three sons, Cannon Hukins of San Francisco, CA, Duane Hukins of Waterford, CA and Alvin Hukins of Santa Rosa, CA. Also survived by special sister-in-law, Mary West Hayes of Bunkie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Cannon Hukins, Duane Hukins, Alvin Hukins, Danny Middlebrooks, Craig McCoy and Mack Rabalais.

The family wishes to extend grateful appreciation and deep gratitude to the staff at Bunkie General Hospital Swing Unit and Bayou Vista Community Care Center for their loving care.