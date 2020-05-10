Private graveside services for Theresa Ann Valentour of Bordelonville will be held. Entombment will be in the St. Peter Mausoleum in Bordelonville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Theresa Ann Valentour, age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pat (Peter) Menard of Carencro; her companion of 30 years, Gene Ducote of Moreauville; two grandsons, Joshua Menard of Lafayette and Jason (Kim) Menard of Abbeville; and one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Menard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Valentour; parents, Lionel Guillory, Sr. & Mary Louise Guillory; siblings, Louise Valentour, Mae Desselle, Desi Chauffpied, Lionel Guillory, Jr., Regis Guillory, Curly Guillory, and Charles Guillory