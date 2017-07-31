Theresa Ann Barbin

MARKSVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Theresa Barbin, age 68 of Marksville, are currently pending.

Theresa Barbin passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on January 7. 1949.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joseph Barbin; son, James Gill; parents, Joseph and Adine Ford Jones; sister, Virginia Barton; and brothers, Frankie Pierite and Percy Pierite.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Caprice Jimison of Mesquite, Texas and Hope Jones of Marksville; sons, Robert Gill of Pontiac, Michigan, Charles Barbin of Marksville, Patrick Barbin of Marksville, Jamie Barbin of Marksville, and Rarlin Barbin of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Louis Pierite of Pontiac, Michigan, James Jones of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Michael Jones of Marksville, John Jones of Marksville, Gene Jones of Pontiac, Michigan, and Tommy Jones of Virginia; 21grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.