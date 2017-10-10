Theresa Brevelle Lachney, age 90, of Hessmer

Theresa Brevelle Lachney

HESSMER- Funeral services for Mrs. Theresa Brevelle Lachney will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. A rosary will be recited in the chapel on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Mrs. Lachney, a beautiful soul and resident of Hessmer, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017. She was born on June 15, 1927 in Brouillette. She was 90 years old and full of life. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marceline Guillot Brevelle; husband, Euckles Guillot, Jr.; second husband, Maxie Lachney; and her son, Bobby Guillot.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Judy Guillot (Burlin J.) Richard; six grandchildren, Rebecca Richard, Marla Ortego, Chris Guillot, Brian Richard, Chuck Richard and Greg Richard; seven great-grandchildren, Cory Guillot, Logan Ortego, Adrian Ortego, Ashlyn Guillot, Katelyn Richard, Blake Richard and Brody Richard; four great-great-grandchildren, Dani Rey Martinez, Kelsey Guillot, Logan Guillot, and Brayelin Guillot.