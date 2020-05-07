Theresa Dauzat, age 100, of Hessmer

July 12, 1919 ~ May 7, 2020 (age 100)

Theresa Dauzat, age 100, passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the Hessmer Nursing Home of Hessmer. Private graveside services will be held at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Luther Dauzat (Nellie) of Hessmer, Louanna Lachney (Ury) of Hessmer, Charles Dauzat (Carol) of Mississippi; brother, Edmond Michot, Jr. of Abita Springs. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lonis Dauzat; parents, Edmond and Edwina Dupuy Michot; sisters, Locadee Ducote and Mable Ducote.

