Theresa Gremillion Gremillion, age 89, of Bunkie

Theresa Gremillion

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Theresa Gremillion Gremillion on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery in Hessmer under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, July 31, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 12:45 pm, with a Rosary service at 12 noon.

Mrs. Gremillion, also known as "Miss T", age 89, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Valley View Health Care in Marksville. Born on January 2, 1928, she enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Gremillion; her parents, Josephine and John P. Gremillion, Sr.; six brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Hill (Glenn) Steiner of Bunkie and Faye Gremillion (Brian) VanDevelde of St. Landry; two sons, James Hill of Bunkie and Kenneth (Michelle) Gremillion of Evergreen; one sister, Anne Rachal of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; one brother, Roy (Roberta) Gremillion of Marksville; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Juneau, Joshua Basco, Cody Gremillion, Morgan VanDevelde, Shawn Steiner, Michelle Steiner, Ryan Juneau, Will Juneau and Nick Juneau; and six great grandchildren, Jordan Silva, Marly Juneau, Kendalyn Juneau, Easton Juneau, Luke Myers, Zephyr Basco and Quinn Basco.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joshua Basco, Cody Gremillion, Luke Myers, Brian VanDevelde, Mark Juneau and Donovan Guillory. Honorary pallbearers are Ralph Brou and Rusty Gremillion.