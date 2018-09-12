Theresa Guillot Chatelain, age 97, of Ruston

Theresa Guillot Chatelain

RUSTON - Funeral services for Theresa Guillot Chatelain of Ruston were held at St Thomas Catholic Church in Ruston at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 11, 2018 under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.

Theresa Guillot Chatelain, known to most people as “Maw Maw,” was born on February 7, 1921. She received her crown in heaven on September 7, 2018 at the age of 97. Theresa was born in Avoyelles Parish and graduated from Hessmer High School in 1938. She attended college at Southwestern Louisiana University (ULL) in Lafayette where she studied Elementary Education and graduated valedictorian in 1942. Following graduation, she earned her Master’s Degree and Plus 30 from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Theresa then moved back to Avoyelles Parish where she taught first grade for the next 25 years.

At the conclusion of World War II, Fred Martin Chatelain returned from overseas having served his country as a United States Marine. Fred and Theresa were married on July 28, 1945. Five years later they were blessed with their only child, Carolyn Chatelain Russell. They were married 54 years until his passing in May of 2000.

Upon retirement from the Avoyelles Parish school system, Fred and Theresa moved from Bunkie to Ruston to be near their grandchildren. They spent countless hours cooking, gardening and reading with their grandchildren. They were also active members of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ruston where both attended mass faithfully every week until their health declined.

Theresa enjoyed spending her retirement days at her son-in-law, Skip Russell’s State Farm Insurance office, sending client birthday cards and always making each customer feel special. She was also a devoted member of the hospital auxiliary at Northern Louisiana Medical Center where she served at the information desk.

Theresa and Fred loved Louisiana Tech University basketball and could be found for years in the same seats for every game. Theresa was also an avid football fan, and in recent years enjoyed her weekly guest spot on Saturday mornings on her grandson-in-law’s radio show, The Nick Brown Show. She would begin her segment each week with the Cajun accent she never lost saying the words, “Bonjour, this is Maw Maw!”

Nothing gave Theresa more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a retired educator, she always had a special way to teach lessons to the children and she relished in watching them grow and learn. She also loved working in her yard and crocheting. Many people in Ruston were recipients of her crocheted neck scarves and doilies.

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Martin Chatelain.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Carolyn (Skip) Russell of Ruston; grandchildren: M’Lee Russell, Mandy (Nick) Brown, Will (Adrienne) Russell, Matt (Suzanne) Russell, Missy (Doug) Gibbons and Beau Martin Russell; great- grandchildren, Emma White, Baylee Brown, R.J. Brown, Dutch Russell, Mattison Russell, Colby Dan Jarmon, Brett Brown, Bryson Russell, Landry Gibbons, Drake Fredrick Russell and Caroline Gibbons; her sister, Genevieve Guillot Brouillette of Deville and brother, Felix (Winnifred) Guillot, Jr. of Alexandria; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Margaret Archie for the love, kindness and compassion that she has shown to MawMaw for the last year as her health has declined.

Pallbearers will be the men that meant so much to her: Her son-in-law, Skip Russell; grandsons Will Russell, Matt Russell and Beau Russell; and grandson-in-laws Nick Brown and Doug Gibbons.

To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.