Graveside services for Theresa Lachney Jeansonne will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery in Mansura on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:45 A.M with Father Edwin Rodriguez, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Theresa Lachney Jeansonne, age 48 of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kayla (Craig) Jeansonne Doyle of Plaucheville, Ryan Jeansonne of Hessmer, former husband, Gary Jeansonne of Hessmer, father, Ronald (Jolynn Normand) Lachney of Marksville and grandson, Kolston Doyle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Theresa was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Jeansonne, mother, Betty Scallan Lachney, brother, Tony James Lachney and grandson, Lane Doyle.

A limited visitation will be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

