Thomas Bordelon Fifth Ward

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Thomas Ray Bordelon at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in St. Alphonse Catholic Church Cemetery, Hessmer, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Kramer Funeral Home beginning on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held in the Kramer Chapel on Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m., led by Rev. Daniel Hart.

Thomas Ray Bordelon was born on December 26, 1941 in Fifth Ward, La to Charles and Lilah Bordelon. Tom was the oldest of three children, preceded in death by brother Kenneth John Bordelon and survived by baby sister, Delilah Aymond.

Tom was a graduate of Fifth Ward High School class of 1959. He went on to attend LSU in Baton Rouge where he began studying Aeronautical Engineering, later switching to Mechanical Engineering in which earned his degree in 1964. He married his bride of 45 years, Linda Ann Villemarette who precedes him in death.

He is survived by his son Sean Bordelon and wife Melissa, and his daughter Misti Bordelon. He was affectionately known as “Poppee” to his three grandchildren, Alivia Montgomery of Baton Rouge, Aaron and Gabriel Cummings of Alexandria.