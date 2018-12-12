Thomas Ducote 89 Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Ducote will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Gates of Heaven Mausoleum in Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Ducote, age 89 of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus 2395 and past Grand Knight, past President of the Bunkie Lions Club, volunteer fireman. Mr. Thomas owned and operated Tom’s TV and started cable TV in Bunkie and Oakdale. He loved hunting and fishing especially with his grandchildren. His true passion was his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Anaise Roy Ducote; a granddaughter, Amanda Claire Duplantis; and a sister, Dora Bernard.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Myrtis Normand Ducote of Bunkie; his children, Mary D. Thompson of Alexandria and Anne D. Duplantis and husband Glen of Erath; a brother, Samuel Ducote, Jr. of Bunkie; a sister, Genevieve Riche of Evergreen; his grandchildren, Valerie Verzwyvelt, Ashley Duplantis and Scott Duplantis and wife Alaina and his great-grandson, David Samuel Verzwyvelt.

Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

