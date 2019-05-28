Thomas Henry Dunn, Sr., age 83, of Vick

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Henry Dunn, Sr. will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vick Baptist Church in Vick with Brother Dobie Perkins and Brother Grady Dodge officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dunn, age 83, of Vick, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Millinee Marien Dunn; two sisters, Judy Woodson, Evelyn DeSoto; one brother, Buddy Dunn; special friends, Eddie Faye Dunn and Jackie Dunn.

During Mr. Dunn’s lifetime he served in the Army. He spent many years as a volunteer cook at the senior dinner at Vick Baptist Church. He spent his life farming and gardening as well as being an avid hunter and fisherman. However, his favorite past time was visiting with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Tommy Henry Dunn (Tammy) of Vick; two daughters, Pam LaPrarie of Vick, Susan Deann Parker (Shannon) of Deville; three step-sons, Paul Reynaud Jr. (Wilma) of Fifth Ward, Russell Reynaud of Denham Springs, Richard Raynaud of Vick; two brothers, Ronnie Dunn (Terri) of Pineville, Bill Dunn of Effie, two sisters, Rose Deloach (Lynn) of Effie, Melanie Luneau (Kenneth) of Center Point; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at Vick Baptist Church on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lamar LaPrarie, Kendall Reed, Cody Reed, Thomas Dunn, III, Adam Armand, Daniel Ward and Richard Ward.