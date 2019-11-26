Services for Thomas L. Brown will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with family reflections. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Maurice Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Thomas L. Brown, 78, of Marksville, passed away on November 21, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Thomas is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Greta Thibodeaux Brown; one son, Thomas Alan “Tab” Brown; his parents, William Brown and Virgie Mae Riles Dees; along with one step-grandson, Michael Cote.

Thomas was born on November 17, 1941, in Bastrop, Louisiana. He will be rememberedas adevoted husband, father, and grandfather. Thomas loved spending time with his beloved wife Greta. They were truly soulmates. Thomas also loved his four girls with all his heart and loved spending time with them.

Thomas was always happy and enjoyed life. Heenjoyed dancing, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, telling stories and sharing memories. There was never a shortage of laughter when Thomas was around. Thomas enjoyed playing dominos with his family, knowing that their mission was to earn bragging rights by beating him. These times together created such wonderful memories in his children. Thomas enjoyed spending time at his best friend Dale’s garage. Dale was like a son to Thomas. Together they shared years of laughter and created many great stories.

Thomas loved talking on the phone to his brother and his Aunt Liz. He would share God’s word, talk football and discussing politics. Talking on the phone was a way for Thomas to keep up with his family that lived away.

Thomas loved hosting crawfish boils with everyone. Time together around the crawfish boiler meant so much to him. So many great memories and laughs were created. Not to mention that Thomas was a good sport when jokes were played on him.

Thomas has left behind a hole in our hearts but lots and lots of great memories that will keep his family laughing and his memory alive.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Donna Brown Wagnone of Point Blank, TX. and her husband, Larry, Tonya Brown of Longville, LA., Belinda Kit Rhodes and her husband, Roger, of Nuguanee, MI., Amy Green and her husband, Ron, of Shreveport, LA; his brother, Ralph Brown; three sisters, Monica Aaron, Annette Basco, and Leatha Warren; grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Amber, Brittany, Joshua, Caleb, Julia, Amanda, Jennifer, Alex, Heather, Landon, Adrian, Elane, Halie, Mack, and Tori; great-grandchildren, Piper, Kori, Madilynn, Sawyer, Jaxon, Aubrey, Jace, Kaylee, Audrey, Nora,Tusken, Maverick, Sariah, Michael, and Andrew. Those also left include many more family and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Matthew, Alex, Jerry, Dennis, Ron, and Timothy. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph, Dale, and Kenneth.

The Brown Family would like to thank the ICU staff at Cabrini Hospital for their time, love and dedication to our Dad in his last days. They were a blessing to us.

