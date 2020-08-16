Thomas Laborde, 45, Simmesport

Funeral Mass for Thomas Lacombe, Jr. of Simmesport will begin at 12:30pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Thomas Lacombe, Jr., age 45, passed away at his residence in Simmesport on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Jamie Lacombe; children, Chance Lacombe, Cole Lacombe, and Isabel Lacombe; mother, Elizabeth Plauche Lacombe; and brother, Keith Lacombe.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lacombe, Sr.; daughter, Grayce Lacombe; grandparents, Merlin & Doris Lacombe and Dr. J.W. Plauche & Juanita Plauche.

Visitation will begin at 7:00am to 12:00pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.