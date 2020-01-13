Thomas Montgomery of Bunkie

Funeral services for Thomas Montgomery will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the White’s Chapel Cemetery in Whiteville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Thomas passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Bunkie General Hospital at the age of 11 weeks.

He is survived by his parent; Zachary and Adriana C. Montgomery of Bunkie; his sisters, Dianna Guillory and Evelynn Montgomery both of Bunkie; his maternal grandparents, Sheree and Christopher “Mike” Pardue, Sr. of Bunkie; his paternal grandparents, Tara Rigby of Biloxi, MS and Ruben Thomas of St. Martinville; and his aunts and uncles, Jennifer Cazares, Jimmy “Trey” Hardy, III, C.J. Pardue, Cade Goodwin, Reigne Thomas, Aubrey Guidry, Bethany Guidry, Sean Saintignan, Elijah Saintignan, Abbie Pardue and Joselyn Thomas.

Friends may visit from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie