Thomas West, 86, Bayou Chicot

Funeral services for Thomas Lee West will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the St. Landry Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Hukins officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Ferguson Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the St. Landry Baptist Church on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Mr. West, age 86, of Bayou Chicot, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retired construction supervisor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Fontenot West; his parents, Louis and Villa West; one son, Brian West; one grandson, Jonathan West; one brother, Ralph West and one sister, Barbara Blanchard.

He is survived by one daughter, Linda Deville of Ville Platte; three sons, Thomas "Slim" West and wife, Rhonda, of St. Landry, James West and wife, Renee', of St. Landry and Mark West and wife, Alicia, of Bayou Chicot; one sister, Mary Hayes of Bunkie; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Carl Rollins, Robert West, Jackson West, Kevin Burkett, Jason Lohman, and Terrell Rollins. Honorary Pallbearers are Samantha West and Sherri West.