Tiffany Lynn Deville

MARKSVILLE - Tiffany Lynn Deville, age 42, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017. A private service for Tiffany will be held at a later date.

Tiffany is survived by her parents, David and Beverly Daigrepont; brother, Chad Daigrepont; sister, Kayla Daigrepont; two nephews, Anthony Daigrepont and Zachery Daigrepont; and two nieces, Emma Daigrepont and Haylee Buchanan.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Daigrepont Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.