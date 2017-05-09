Tim Farren Blood, age 64, of Lone Pine

Tim Farren Blood

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Tim Blood will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Lone Pine Baptist Church with the Bros. Charlie Lowe and David Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Blood, age 64 of Lone Pine, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at his residence. He was born on February 7, 1953.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Genevieve Thrasher Blood; a brother, Walter Blood; and a sister, Mary Lou Dupree.

Survivors include his wife; Charlotte Ducote Blood of Lone Pine; his sons, Timothy (Charlene) Blood of Turkey Creek, Joseph “Joe” (Kimberly) Blood of Lone Pine, Jimbo (Marsha) Blood of Bayou Chicot; his daughter, Kelly Blood of Lone Pine; his step-sons, Lenny Laborde of Bayou Chicot and Ryan (Kayla) Laborde of Pine Prairie; his brothers, Ray Blood of Pine Prairie, Charles Blood of Pine Prairie, Farley Blood of Lone Pine, Clinton Blood of Lone Pine, Chris Blood of Turkey Creek and Stoney Blood of Pine Prairie; his sisters, Patricia Laborde of Lone Pine, Devonna Deville of Lone Pine and Faye Book of Beaver; and seven grandchildren.

