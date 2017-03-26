Tim'Morian Dewright Cooper age 3 monthsof Marksville

Funeral services for Tim'Morian Dewright Cooper of Marksville will take place at the St. James Baptist Church of Bordelonville on Saturday, March 25, 2017 beginning at 10:00am. Visitation will also be held at the church that morning beginning at 9:00am. Burial will commence at the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Tim'Morian Cooper, age 3 months, passed away at the Avoyelles Hospital on Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was born Tuesday, December 13, 2016 in Alexandria.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy & Porsha Berry Cooper of Marksville; seven siblings, Ryan Jones, Damoria Hall, Marxquis Berry, Marqualyn Berry, Ryheim Berry, Timothy Cooper, Jr., and Timia Cooper all of Marksville; grandparents, Connie F. Cooper of Mansura & Willie Bradford of Cottonport; grandparents, Rosie & Eddie William & Leo Danny Berry of Marksville and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved Tim'Morian very much. He laughed and smiled throughout his 3 months and touched many hearts. He was deeply loved by his family.