Timmy Darrell Whiddon, age 55, of Haughton

Timmy Darrell Whiddon

EOLA - A memorial service for Timmy Darrell Whiddon will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Eola Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Housely officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The Whiddon family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Whiddon, age 55, of Haughton, passed away at his residence on September 11, 2017. Born on July 24, 1962, he was a seismic driller and loved nature.

He was preceded in death by his father, L.D. Whiddon; his step-mother, Virginia Whiddon; grandparents, Felix J. Beavers and Annie J. Beavers; uncles, Bobby Wayne Beavers and Thomas Beavers; and aunts, Betty Sue Gill and Elaine Richardson.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Francis Johnson of Greenwood; one sister, Mary Elizabeth (Randy) Redmon of Bunkie; three brothers, Sammy Whiddon of Greenwood, Lee David Whiddon of Bunkie and Justin Whiddon of Lafayette.