Timothy “Tim” Camille Fontenot, age 52, of Kolin

Timothy “Tim” Camille Fontenot

Funeral services for Mr. Timothy “Tim” Camille Fontenot, Sr. will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Silverino Kwebuza officiating. Interment will be in Palmer Chapel Cemetery in Kolin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 8 a.m. until funeral service. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the chapel.

Mr. Fontenot, age 52, passed away at his residence in Kolin on Thursday, June 1, 2017. He was born on December 13, 1964.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Fontenot, Sr. and Mary Dauzat Fontenot; and one brother, Leo Fontenot, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Timothy Fontenot, Jr. of Anaheim, California; five daughters, Tiffany Fontenot of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tanya Fontenot of Buena Park, California, Regan Pousson of Eunice, Vickie Pousson of Eunice, and Vanessa Pousson of Eunice; one brother, Murdock Fontenot of Center Point; two sisters, Alice Guillory of Hessmer and Susie Dauzat of Echo; and numerous grandchildren.