Timothy Camile Borrel, Marksville, 70

Timothy Camile Borrel, 70 of Marksville died March 31.

He was a popular house painter who was still practicing his trade up until the day of his death.

He was known for his quick wit and was in demand for his painting services.

Survivors include a daughter, and his brothers Johnny Borrel of Cottonport, Tommy Borrel of Moncla and Pierre Borrel of Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice, II and Dorothy Normand Borrel.

Timothy was one of the last fluent French speakers of Avoyelles Parish. His grandparents, Maurice and Anna Borrel, were natives of France who migrated to Avoyelles where her uncle, Rev. J. B Limagne had previously migrated to serve a Catholic priest.

