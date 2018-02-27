Timothy Joseph “Tim” Laborde, age 51, of Hessmer

Timothy Joseph “Tim” Laborde

Hessmer – Funeral Services for Timothy Joseph “Tim” Laborde will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere, officiating. Burial will follow in Lamartiniere Cemetery.

The Laborde Family has requested that a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 8 a.m. until the time of funeral service.

Timothy “Tim” Laborde, age 51 of Hessmer passed away at University Health Hospital in Shreveport on Saturday, February 24, 2018. Tim loved life to the fullest. He was a talented carpenter and didn’t take any shortcuts regardless of the task on hand. Everything was built and constructed with pride and honor. Tim was the center of attention at any gathering and would make sure that everyone was having a good time. He enjoyed fishing and simple treasures such as, taking a ride in his boat and listening to music. He especially loved his family and held dear to him, his first grandchild, Drelynn. Tim enjoyed 51 full years of life here on earth but we can be assured, that he’s right next to our Lord and Savior continuing to prepare those Mansions for us all.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Dauzat Laborde.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Michelle Dupuy of Marksville; children, Daria Laborde of Hessmer and Erica Laborde of Ruston; father, Howard Laborde of Hessmer; stepchildren, Jake Briggs of Marksville, Zachary Briggs of Marksville, Jennifer (Kevin) Dauzat of Fifth Ward and Megan Briggs of Marksville; sisters, Angela Johnson of Dallas, Georgia, Jodi (Adrin) Sullivan of Marksville, Cindy Ducote of Marksville; and grandchildren, Drelynn, Dezlynn, Gabby, Camryn and Kason.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Glendon Normand, Rickey Ard, Eldon Gagnard, Kevin Dauzat, Jake Briggs and N.J. Gagnard.