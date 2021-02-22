Tommy “Stanley” Chelette, 88, Echo

Tommy “Stanley” Chelette, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather died peacefully at his home in Echo, Louisiana on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born ninth of ten children on July 15, 1932, in Ruby, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his father Marion Chelette and his mother Ora Scroggs Chelette; sisters, Marie Hickman, Doris Holton, Velma Cassell, and Ruby Rougeou; brothers, Nelson Chelette and Bill Chelette; and one great-grandson, Bentley Gremillion.

Stanley served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After completion of his service, he returned home to operate a dairy farm for many years. Upon retirement, fishing was a favorite hobby.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Ponthieux Chelette; son, Ricky Chelette and wife Millie; daughters, Peggy Gremillion and husband Glenn, and Karen Deville and husband Danny; grandchildren, Bobby Chelette (Melanie), Jody Chelette (Candance), Nikki Gremillion Aducci (CJ), Travis Gremillion (Erin), Jamey Chelette (Lacy), Kyle Deville (Charlotte), Casey Gremillion (Katelyn), Scotty Gremillion, Paige Deville, and Robin Chelette McCalister (Riley). He is also survived by 15 great grandchildren, and his siblings, Willis Dean Chelette, F.M. Chelette and Lucille Muzny.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be his grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tommy “Stanley” Chelette at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Dwight DeJesus officiating. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the staffs of Kindred At Home and All Saints Hospice, and to Dr. Harry Hawthorne, Cardiologist, for the care and compassion afforded to Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in memory of Tommy Stanley Chelette to Children’s Hospital Foundation, 901 North Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73104; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.