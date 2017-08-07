Tommy Bihm, age 52, of Bunkie

Tommy Bihm

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Bihm will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Apostolic Lighthouse in Bunkie with Rev. David Ducote officiating. Interment will follow in Bayou Rouge Pentecostal Church Cemetery in St. Landry Parish, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be at Apostolic Lighthouse, Bunkie, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at time of service.

Mr. Bihm, age 52, of Bunkie entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at his home in Bunkie. Born on August 17, 1964, Tommy was a native of Palmetto. He was a farming foreman for many years and worked offshore for Haliburton. He was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse in Bunkie. In his leisure, he loved hunting, salt water fishing, and crabbing.

Mr. Bihm is preceded in death by his mother Mary Bihm.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Vaughan Bihm of Bunkie; his daughters, Tiffany (Robert) Normand of Bunkie and Brittany Bihm of Bunkie; his sons, Tommy (Bethanie) Bihm of Bunkie, and Brandon Bihm of Bunkie; his brother Barry (Grace) Bihm of Port Barre; and three grandchildren Zoey, Kloey, and Kinley

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Bihm family by visiting www.rushfh.com.