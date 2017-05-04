Tommy Dunbar, age 67, of Marksville

Tommy Dunbar

MARKSVILLE- Memorial services will be held for Tommy Dunbar at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalias officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery #2 at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 9:45 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Dunbar, age 67, of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Monday, May 1, 2017. Born on November 29, 1949, Dunbar was a pharmaceutical tech at Don’s Pharmasave for over 30 years, and member of the National Guard in Marksville during the Viet Nam Conflict. Tommy was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren as he watched them play and coach Marksville High School football. He was a member of the Tiger Touchdown Club for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. Dunbar, Sr. and Hermean Lemoine Dunbar.

He is survived by his three sons, Josh (Anitra) Dunbar of Marksville, J.T. (Joan) Dunbar III of Marksville and Jason (Angelia) Dunbar of Effie; one daughter, Rachel (Beau) Milligan of Mansura; three brothers, Glynn Dunbar, Daniel Dunbar, and Robert Dunbar; three sisters, Lynn Laborde, Rachel Tuma, and Sheila Lusins; and 12 grandchildren.

The family request that memorials be made to Tiger Touchdown Club, P.O.Box 761, Marksville, La. 71351