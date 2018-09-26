Tommy Gene McNeal, 61, Marksville

A Funeral Service for Mr. Tommy Gene McNeal will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 27, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. McNeal, age 61, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Dulcie Mayeux McNeal and one brother, Adrian McNeal.

Those left to cherish his memory include one niece, Jamie McNeal of Marksville and one great niece, Brooke Laborde of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume Wednesday in the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

A recitation of the rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in the Chapel.